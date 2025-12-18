Nation must always be placed above any party or ideology: Cong leader Sachin Pilot

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said serving the country does not necessarily require being a politician and stressed that the nation must always be placed above any party or ideology.

The AICC general secretary and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister was speaking on the role of ideology and public service at the 'Role Model Series' at the 11th edition of India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN).

"Serving the country does not necessarily require being a politician. The nation must always be placed above any party or ideology. Individuals can contribute to the country in many ways by being responsible citizens, stakeholders and by remaining aware and engaged with issues that shape the future," he said.

"I believe no ideology is above the nation. Our country is greater than any party or belief system. If people are committed to making India the best country in the world, ideological differences become secondary," he asserted.

Referring to politicians switching sides or ideologies, Pilot said such developments have occurred in the past and will continue in the future, as it ultimately depends on individual choices.

While ideological differences are a natural part of democracy, the focus should remain on who is better placed to serve the country, Pilot said.

"The debate should be about who can deliver, who has the capability and who can serve India better," he pointed out.

Emphasising inclusivity, the Congress leader said governance cannot be driven by a single viewpoint.

"Progress requires taking people along and building consensus. There is no question of enemies in public life. It is about collective effort and bringing diverse views together for the nation's progress," he said. PTI MR BNM