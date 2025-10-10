Nation must stand united for countering cybersecurity threats: Union Home Secretary

Kochi, Oct 10 (PTI) Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan here on Friday said the nation must stand united to tackle cybersecurity issues.

He was speaking after inaugurating COCON 2025, the annual cybersecurity conference organised by the Kerala Police here.

Mohan pointed out that cybercrime is on the rise globally, even as defensive measures are put in place.

He said that, along with offences such as digital arrest, cyber-dependent crimes are also increasing.

Investigation agencies must act vigilantly, but the public must also remain alert to cybercrime, he said.

The inaugural session was presided over by MP Hibi Eden, while State Police Chief and DGP Revada Chandrashekhar delivered the keynote address.

Mohan also released a booklet, “National Strategy Against Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse,” which was brought out by the Kerala police.

COCON is an annual conference that discusses topics such as information security, data protection, and privacy.

It is attended by people from various corporate firms, government organisations, including the various investigation agencies, academia, research organisations, and cybersecurity experts.

As part of the event, various technical, non-technical, legal, and community events are organised.

The conference will conclude on Saturday.