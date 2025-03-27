Nation not built by slogans but by performing duties: Adityanath

Lucknow, Mar 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the nation is not served by slogans or speeches but by performing duties honestly and he asserted that the state has been made into a "growth engine" in the eight years of his stewardship.

Addressing an appointment letter distribution programme for medical officers of Ayush Department here, the chief minister said, "Eight years ago, Uttar Pradesh was known as a 'Bimaru' (sick) state. It wasn't the state but the system that was sick. The working methods of the past governments were sick and this led to a state incapable of making decisions and delivering results." "Today, we see a new Uttar Pradesh, one that takes decisions with care, transparency and honesty. These are the same values that have brought about significant changes in the state," he said, according to a statement.

Adityanath claimed that UP has experienced remarkable progress, particularly in administrative reforms and its economic growth, once hindered by bureaucratic inefficiencies, has now become a driving force for India's development.

He emphasised that the Maha Kumbh was a success because of the mix of teamwork and technology.

He mentioned the growing international recognition of India's traditional practices such as yoga under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today, 193 countries celebrate World Yoga Day, acknowledging the value of India's heritage," he said.

"The AYUSH system, based on the wisdom of our ancient sages, teaches us not just to treat diseases but to live a healthier, longer life. Uttar Pradesh is leading in this area with an increasing number of Ayurveda and homeopathy hospitals," he said.

"Leaving work for tomorrow means you're not discharging your responsibilities properly," the CM added.

Discussing employment generation alongside the preservation of faith and heritage, CM Yogi praised the dedication of personnel across various departments to ensure the success of the Maha Kumbh.

"The 45-day grand event attracted visitors from around the world, earning widespread appreciation," he said.

He noted that by honouring cultural and religious heritage in places like Kashi, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Gorakhpur, Naimisharanya, Mathura-Vrindavan and Sukh Tirtha, lakhs of new employment opportunities have been created.

Citing the transformation of Azamgarh, Adityanath remarked that there was a time when the youth of the place struggled to find accommodation in hotels or 'dharmshalas'.

"Today, skilled technical professionals from the region are being selected for roles in FSLs (forensic science laboratories). With the establishment of Maharaj Suheldev University, the development of an airport and enhanced connectivity, Azamgarh is forging a new identity," he remarked.

The chief minister condemned previous governments for causing an identity crisis among the youth, emphasising that the current government was equipping them with global opportunities and restoring their sense of pride.

Minister of State (Independent charge) for AYUSH, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Dr Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu', Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad, DGP Prashant Kumar, Principal Secretary AYUSH Ranjan Kumar and several other dignitaries and officials were present at the event.