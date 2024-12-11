Nation remembers Mahakavi Bharathi; PM Modi, CM Stalin pay tributes

New Delhi/Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Wednesday paid tributes to Mahakavi Subramania Bharati on his 143rd birth anniversary.

PM Modi released the compendium of complete works of great Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence in the national capital.

Paying his tributes on Bharati's birth anniversary, Modi said today's event marked the grand culmination of the publication of the works of Mahakavi Subrahmania Bharati.

The Prime Minister lauded the "extraordinary, unprecedented and tireless work of six decades for the compilation of Kaala Varisaiyil Bharathiyar Padaippugal" in 21 volumes.

The hard work of Seeni Viswanathan, in compiling and editing the work was such a 'penance,' which will benefit many generations to come. In a post on 'X', the PM said he was honoured to release the compendium . "His vision for a prosperous India and the empowerment of every individual continues to inspire generations," he said.

The PMO India, in a separate post said "the literary works of Mahakavi Bharati Ji are a treasure of the Tamil language." Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Bharati as the father of modern Tamil literature and said he illuminated the path of the nation's freedom struggle with his luminous wisdom and reformed the society to become its original self.

Governor Ravi paid floral tributes to the decorated portrait of the iconic poet, placed near his statue, at the Raj Bhavan here and also carried the 'jathi pallaku' (palanquin with the poet's bust) in a ceremonial procession.

CM Stalin, in a post on 'X,' praised the poet for his opposition to regressive practices, his yeoman services to the Tamil language, society, the nation, women's emancipation and for the sake of the country's independence. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami quoting the great poet's verses, paid his tributes to him.

Addressing the event in New Delhi, Union Minister of State, L Murugan said during the past 10 years, PM Modi has been carrying on the 'spectacular' work of propagating the greatness of Tamil language across the world.

Murugan mentioned the Prime Minister's Tamil related, proud remarks in the UN General Assembly in 2019. Also, the Union Minister outlined initiatives such as Kashi Tamil Sangamam and Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam and the work on setting up Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centres. The PM set up a Subramania Bharati chair on Tamil studies at the Banaras Hindu University and brought pride to Tamil.

The PM took part in Pongal festival as well and all such gestures showed his love for the Tamil language, culture and the people.

Such a leader, releasing a compendium of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati’s works is a thing of pride for the Tamil people and it is a honour for the great poet, he added. PTI VGN SA