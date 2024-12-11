Nation remembers Mahakavi Bharati; Modi, Stalin pay tributes

Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Wednesday paid tributes to Mahakavi Subramania Bharati on his 143rd birth anniversary.

PM Modi said in a post on 'X' that he was honoured to release a compendium of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati's works. "His vision for a prosperous India and the empowerment of every individual continues to inspire generations," he said.

The PMO India, in a separate post said, "the literary works of Mahakavi Bharati Ji are a treasure of the Tamil language." Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Bharati as the father of modern Tamil literature and said he illuminated the path of the nation's freedom struggle with his luminous wisdom and reformed the society to become its original self.

Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi paid floral tributes to the decorated portrait of the iconic poet, placed near his statue, at the Raj Bhavan here and also carried the 'Jathi pallaku' (palanquin with the poet's bust) in a ceremonial procession.

Chief Minister Stalin praised the poet for his opposition to regressive practices, his yeoman services to the Tamil language, society, the nation, women's emancipation and for the sake of the country's independence. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami quoting the great poet's verses, paid his tributes to him. PTI VGN SA