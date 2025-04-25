Nation united in commitment to hold accountable persons behind Pahalgam terror attack: Goyal

Mumbai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the entire nation is united in its commitment to hold accountable the persons responsible for the terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people lost their lives.

Speaking at an event here, Goyal said Tuesday's attack has caused outrage from "Kargil to Kanyakumari".

Terrorists opened fire in a meadow near Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 persons, mostly tourists.

"This is a moment when the entire country comes together and, in one voice, expresses both its anger and collective commitment to hold accountable those responsible for this heinous crime," the Union commerce minister said.

"There is an outrage from Kargil to Kanyakumari over the dastardly attack on innocent lives at Pahalgam. We are all united in grief. I offer my condolences to the victims and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. May god give strength to the families who are deeply impacted by this extremely heinous and criminal act committed by terrorists from across the border," he said.

Goyal recalled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's words that cross-border and state-sponsored terrorism is a menace to civilised society and said that statement stands true even today.

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement, he said, "As the PM said, we will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers. That is the resolve of India and every Indian." Goyal also highlighted India's past resilience in the face of terror.

"I hail from Mumbai, a city that endured the horrific 26/11 attacks yet emerged stronger. After the Pulwama attack on our jawans, we gave a befitting response. India has shown time and again that it will not bow before terrorism," he said.