Nation will always be indebted to police personnel who laid down their lives: J-K LG

Srinagar, Oct 21 (PTI) The nation will always be indebted to the bravery and courage of the police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday.

On Police Commemoration Day, the Lieutenant Governor paid tributes to the martyred personnel of the police and CAPFs at Martyrs' Memorial, Armed Police Complex in Zewan on the outskirts of the city.

"I salute the bravehearts of Jammu Kashmir Police. The nation will forever be indebted to the bravery, courage and supreme sacrifice of our police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty," the Lt Governor said.

Sinha laid floral wreaths at the memorial.

The arms were reversed and a two-minute silence was observed to honour the martyrs.

On October 21, 1959, 10 policemen died in the line of duty during an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops at the Hot Springs in Ladakh.

Since then, every year October 21 is observed as Police Commemoration Day to honour these martyrs and all other police personnel who died in the line of duty. PTI SSB CK