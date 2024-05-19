Nation will become colony of foreign forces if INDIA bloc comes to power: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (HP), May 19 (PTI) The nation will be doomed and become a "colony of foreign forces" if Congress-led INDIA bloc is allowed to rule, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Sunday.

He addressed several election meetings in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.

"The nation will be doomed and become a colony of foreign forces who are busy destabilising the integrity and unity of India if Congress-led INDIA bloc is allowed to rule," he said.

He gave a clarion call to the people to join hands with the BJP, remain united under the party banner and vote for it on June 1.

He alleged the Congress and INDIA bloc leaders are advocating the cause of terrorists and pro-Pakistani elements but their "nefarious desires" will not materialise as people know their "evil designs".

Accusing the Congress of adopting the policy of appeasement towards minority communities, he alleged that nepotism and terrorism prevailed during the tenure of the UPA government.

Terming the ten-year term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "historic and unforgettable", he said that his work and name have left an "indelible mark" on the hearts and minds of people, adding that 'My Choice Modi' is echoing across the country.

During PM Modi's term, 25 crore people have come out of the poverty line Thakur said.

Naming alleged scams during the Congress rule, he said that they "looted" the country and made it hollow. He appealed to the BJP workers to explain to the young generation how the Congress allegedly looted the country. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK