Nation will forever be indebted to security personnel: Prez Murmu on 2001 Parliament attack

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu Wednesday said the nation will forever be indebted to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives in the 2001 terror attack on Parliament, and asked all to reiterate the pledge to wipe out terrorism.

Advertisment

Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on December 13, 2001, killing nine people. All five terrorists were gunned down by the security forces.

"On this day, 22 years ago, the nefarious plan of terrorists to eliminate the top line of political leadership of the country and damage our Temple of Democracy was foiled by the brave security personnel, including the nine who laid down their lives for the motherland," Murmu said in a post on 'X'.

The nation will forever remain in their debt, she said.

"Their sacrifice will not be allowed to go in vain as we reiterate today our pledge to wipe out terrorism — a threat to humankind everywhere — in all its forms and manifestations," the President said. PTI AKV IJT