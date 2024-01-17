‘National Aarogya Fair’ focussing on Ayurveda to be held in Thane from Jan 19-22

Thane, Jan 17 (PTI) A ‘National Aarogya Fair’ will be held under the aegis of the Ministry of AYUSH in Maharashtra’s Thane from January 19-22, the organisers have said.

Advertisment

The theme of the event is ‘Ayurveda for All - New Approaches in the Management of Lifestyle Disorders’, they said.

The health fair will be held at Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan and Shri Samarth Sevak Mandal in the city. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be the chief guest, the organisers said.

During the four-day event, Ayurvedic experts will deliver lectures on topics like stress management, pain management, management of digestive disorders and management of common lifestyle disorders, they said.

Free patient check-ups and Ayurvedic consultations will be available for several diseases, while citizens can also avail of Ayurvedic medicines at a discount at the venue, they added. PTI COR NR