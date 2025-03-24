National anthem episode involving Nitish raked up inside Bihar legislative council

Patna, Mar 24 (PTI) The issue of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s alleged insult of the national anthem was raised in the state legislative council on Monday by RJD’s Sunil Kumar Singh, who sought a "special debate" on the matter.

However, chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh rejected the demand for a two-hour discussion and rebuked the RJD MLC for "trying to bring disrepute to Bihar, which is now scaling new heights." "But sir, it is someone else who has brought disrepute to the state. I am praying for a debate on the matter," protested the RJD MLC.

Incidentally, the RJD legislator had been expelled from the House last year for misbehaving with the CM, only to be reinstated recently following a Supreme Court order.

Nitish Kumar, the longest-serving CM of Bihar and the leader of JD(U), is under attack for allegedly smiling and waving at onlookers while the national anthem was being played at a function here last week.

Opposition parties like RJD, Congress and CPI(ML) have since been alleging that the incident was proof that Nitish Kumar's mental health has deteriorated, rendering him unfit for the seat of power. PTI NAC MNB