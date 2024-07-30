National anthem in morning assembly in all schools in HP, PE/Yoga to be mandatory subjects: Sukhu

Shimla, Jul 30 (PTI) In a bid to infuse a spirit of patriotism among students, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided that the national anthem will be recited in the morning assembly sessions in all the schools of the state, officials said here on Tuesday.

Additionally, it was also decided to unfurl the national flags daily in all the High and Senior Secondary Schools compulsorily.

These activities would instil a sense of patriotism among the younger generations fostering a spirit of unity and integrity thereby nurturing them into responsible citizens of the nation, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in a statement issued here.

He said that the state government was also making strides to improve the physical well-being of students as Physical Education and Yoga would become mandatory subjects in the curriculum, ensuring that the students dedicate at least 15 minutes each day to physical exercise in all the schools.

He said that training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and First Aid would also be provided to students in collaboration with Health and Ayush departments equipping students with vital life-saving skills.

The chief minister said that these reforms are part of the state government's commitment to provide holistic education that not only focuses on academic excellence but also on physical health, national pride and civic responsibility.

By integrating these elements into the daily routine of students, the government aims to build a more resilient, united and patriotic future generation, the statement added. PTI BPL RT RT