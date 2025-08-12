National Archives acquires private collections of lawyer J P Goyal, cartoonist 'Shiksharthi'

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The National Archives of India has acquired private collection of the late veteran lawyer and former MP, J P Goyal, the Culture Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry described the papers as a "valuable record" of India's political and constitutional history, especially pertaining to the Emergency period.

Goyal had played a "pivotal role" in several landmark legal cases in India's history, most notably as principal advocate for Raj Narain in the historic petition challenging the election of then prime minister Indira Gandhi. A chain of events after that led to the imposition of Emergency in 1975, it said.

He was an eminent senior advocate in the Supreme Court and had also served as an MP in the Rajya Sabha from 1982-88.

"J P Goyal's collection is a valuable record of India's political and constitutional history, especially the Emergency period. It offers rare insights into landmark legal battles, political resistance, and democratic struggle, serving as an important resource to inspire and educate future generations," the ministry said.

Goyal was born on December 21, 1926 at Nala village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Since 2011, the village is part of the district of Shamli.

He began practicing at the Supreme Court in 1959, and became an Advocate-on-Record. Goyal was designated as a senior advocate in 1979 by the Supreme Court, where he continued to practice until his demise on September 11, 2013, the ministry said in a statement.

During the Emergency, he actively met opposition leaders in jail and those underground, becoming a key contact for their families, it added.

Goyal was the "first to confirm" the whereabouts of socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan at PGI Hospital, Chandigarh, and had "secured an interview" with him. He was also briefly counsel for Narayan when he was imprisoned during the Emergency in 1975, the statement said.

"Goyal's legal acumen was instrumental in safeguarding the Kesavananda Bharati judgement of 1973, which protected the basic structure of the Constitution.These accounts are detailed in 'Saving India from Indira: Untold Story of the Emergency: Memoirs of J P Goyal'," the ministry further said.

A committed political and social worker, he served in various capacities in the Samyukta Socialist Party, Lok Dal, and Janata Party, and represented India at the 1984 Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, it added.

In a separate statement, the ministry said it has also acquired "rare and valuable collection" of cartoons, novels, and books on 'Baal Sahitya' created by renowned writer and cartoonist Ram Padarth 'Shiksharthi' "The collection, donated by his daughter, Alpana Nigam, includes a wide range of works reflecting the socio-political and cultural landscape of his time. While many of his political cartoons captured the spirit of the era, his non-political works offered a humorous and satirical portrayal of the daily life of ordinary people," it said.

Shiksharthi, who was born in June 1919, had also established his own printing press and played a significant role in promoting healthy children's literature ('Baal Sahitya') in India, the ministry said.

He died in November 1981.

"In addition to printed works, the collection includes handwritten material highlighting Shiksharthi's contributions to Indian art, literature, and society," it added.

The National Archives of India (NAI) remains committed to preserving the nation's documentary heritage and making it accessible to researchers, scholars, and the public, the ministry said.

The NAI is the custodian of the non-current records of the government of India and holds them in trust for the use of administrators and researchers as per the provision of Public Record Act 1993.

As a premier institution, it plays a key role in guiding and shaping archival consciousness. Apart from the vast collection of public records, the NAI has a rich and ever-growing collection of private papers of eminent Indians from all walks of life, who have made significant contribution to our nation, it said. PTI KND OZ OZ