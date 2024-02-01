National arogya fairs showcase rich legacy of Indian traditional medicine systems: Ayush minister

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The National arogya fairs showcase the rich legacy of Indian traditional medicine systems of diversity, innovation and healthcare delivery in Ayush sector, Union Ayush Minister Sarbanand Sonowal said on Thursday.

Inaugurating the National Arogya Fair, Sonowal said this is the result of the far-sighted efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that more and more people across the globe are participating in International Day of Yoga, Ayurveda Day and other events related to other streams of Ayush.

The four-day fair was organised by Shri Puran Chandra Gupta Smarak Trust in association with the Ministry of Ayush.

Sonowal also added that the National Arogya Fair is important and contributes in making Ayush sector surge forward and 'Har Din Har Ghar Ayush' campaign is built to impart the benefits of Indian traditional medicine systems to the people.

In his speech, the Union minister said that these days there are more than 900 Ayush startups in India, one of which is UNICON.

The Ministry of Ayush in a statement said that under the National Ayush Mission, continuous efforts are being made to take Ayush to every district of the country.

Out of the targeted 12,500 Ayush Health and Wellness Centres, more than 9,000 centres have been established. It has been only a little more than nine years since the establishment of the Ministry of Ayush in the country and the ministry has achieved huge and special successes in this short period, it added.

The event has some key highlights like wellness workshops and seminars, ayurveda, yoga, yunani, siddha, naturopathy and homeopathy exhibitions, free health consultations and cultural programmes.