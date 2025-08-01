National award to 'The Kerala Story' proves how BJP promotes hate: Venugopal

New Delhi: 'The Kerala Story' getting a national award is a perfect example of how the BJP sponsors and promotes hate, Congress leader K C Venugopal said on Friday.

The party general secretary said the movie deserves to be in the "dustbin" and alleged that it peddled a "rotten agenda and maligns my beautiful state of Kerala."

"This movie getting the national award is the most perfect example of how the BJP sponsors and promotes hate from the highest echelons of government," the MP from Kerala's Alappuzha said.

Kerala will never tolerate this insult it has received from the government of its own country, he said.

"The loving, welcoming and brotherly people of Kerala will punish the BJP so hard that they will not even dream of gaining any acceptance for generations to come," Venugopal said.

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen won the Best Director award for his film 'The Kerala Story,' which also received the award for Best Cinematography.

The film courted controversy for its portrayal of women in Kerala being forcibly converted and recruited by the terror group Islamic State.