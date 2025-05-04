National Ayush Mission delegates immerse in naturopathy at National Institute of Naturopathy in Pune

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Following two days of intensive discussions and knowledge-sharing during the National Ayush Mission (NAM) Conclave 2025 at Kaivalyadhama, Lonavala, over 100 delegates from across the country embarked on a post-conclave institutional visit to the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), Nisarg Gram, Pune.

The visit aimed to deepen the experiential understanding of integrative healthcare and highlight best practices in Ayush-based public health delivery.

The delegation led by Kavita Garg, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, was joined by senior NAM officials from across states and UTs. Senior representatives from state governments, Ayush departments, and associated institutions were also part of the visiting group.

The program began with a warm reception at the Nisarg Gram auditorium, marked by a ceremonial lamp-lighting.

Professor K Satya Lakshmi, Director, NIN, delivered a detailed presentation on the institute's pioneering work in education, clinical services, and research in naturopathy and integrative medicine.

NIN's students and interns demonstrated Yoga, which reflected the institute's deep-rooted emphasis on wellness through traditional practice, according to an Ayush ministry statement.

Delegates then undertook a guided tour of the 25-acre campus, which included visits to the hospital block, academic infrastructure, Gandhi Memorial Hall, and residential quarters, the statement said.

A 'satvik' meal was served at the Annapurna Mess, thoughtfully curated to reflect the dietary philosophy of naturopathy, it said.

The visit concluded with a reflective stop at Bapu Bhavan, a serene space dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of self-care, simplicity, and nature-based healing.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nisarg Gram represents a Rs 213.55 crore investment in advancing integrative health, the statement said.

The campus houses a 250-bed naturopathy hospital, a multidisciplinary research and extension centre, and a state-of-the-art medical college offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and paramedical programmes.

Additional facilities include hostels, yoga halls, auditoriums, wellness cottages, and the historic Gandhi Memorial Hall, creating a holistic environment for education and healing, the statement said.

The visit reinforced the role of institutions like NIN in driving evidence-based naturopathy and promoting integrative healthcare as envisioned by the Ministry of Ayush under the NAM framework.