National Book Fair in Lucknow to spotlight young authors, link them with publishers

Lucknow, Sep 2 (PTI) The National Book Fair will begin on Thursday at Balrampur Garden in Lucknow, promising to connect aspiring authors with publishers in an effort to encourage fresh voices of Indian literature, its organisers said Tuesday.

The 11-day literary event, running from September 4 to 14, will be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, they said.

The organisers said the 22nd edition of the book fair will feature a special focus on supporting first-time authors by giving them opportunities to meet publishers, get feedback, and discuss the changing dynamics of book publishing, including print-on-demand models.

The fair, which draws thousands of visitors every year and sees book sales in lakhs, will showcase books from more than 50 publishers across genres and languages.

Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow on Tuesday, Manoj Singh Chandel, convener of the National Book Fair, said that extensive arrangements have been made to make the fair accessible and enjoyable for visitors, especially considering the ongoing rains in the state capital.

"This time the organisers have also ensured to have 15,000 sq ft of water-proof 'pandal' considering the ongoing rains in the state capital region. Our effort is to ensure readers and book enthusiasts do not face inconvenience," he said.

Chandel also highlighted the fair's inclusive approach, saying provisions are being made for people who may simply want to spend time reading.

"We are making provisions for people who may not want to buy a book but would love to read it for some time, say 10 to 15 minutes, then having a space for it too," he said.

The book fair will feature lakhs of books, with organisers working to improve their display and accessibility. Newer publishers, including those from Bihar, and those specialising in children's and spiritual literature, will participate for the first time.

"This is a book fair, lakhs of books will be on display. Our effort is to provide them with better display in terms of stacking them," Chandel said.

He emphasised the cultural and historical significance of promoting reading habits. "We come from the tradition of Nalanda and Taxila, but invaders destroyed them. Our effort is to ensure people stay connected with books," he said.

Themed 'Vision 2047: Viksit Bharat, Viksit Pradesh', the fair will feature over 120 stalls spread across 50,000 square feet. Visitors can explore a wide range of genres, attend poetry recitals, panel discussions, storytelling sessions, and enjoy discounts on books.

The National Book Fair has become one of the most anticipated literary events in the region, offering a platform for publishers, established writers, and now, increasingly, first-time authors to engage with readers. Entry to the event is free.