National Book Trust opens contractual vacancies for various positions

New Delhi: The National Book Trust (NBT), India, an apex body dedicated to book publication and promotion under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has issued a vacancy notice inviting applications for multiple contractual positions. The engagement is initially for a period of three months, with the possibility of extension based on organisational requirements.​

Available positions:

Consultant (Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya): Candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree (B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc) in Computer Science/Information Technology or related fields. A Master's degree (M.E./M.Tech/M.Sc) is desirable. Applicants should have over 15 years of software development experience, including at least 3 years in a leadership role. Proficiency in technologies such as Java, Node.js, React, and cloud platforms like AWS is essential.​

Consultant (Event Officer): Applicants should hold a Master's degree in any field, with a Bachelor's degree preferably in Event Management. A minimum of 10-15 years of experience in organizing large-scale B2C and B2B events is required.​

Consultant (Literary Curator): A Graduation degree from a recognized university is mandatory. Candidates should have 5-7 years of experience in conceptualizing literary sessions and coordinating with authors and speakers. A Post-graduation in Humanities or Mass Communication is desirable.​

Editors (English, Odia, Hindi): Graduation from a recognized university is required, with 5-7 years of experience in manuscript evaluation, commissioning, copy editing, and proofreading. A Master's degree (M.A.) or M.Phil in the respective language is desirable.​

Assistant Editors (English, Hindi): Candidates must have a Graduation degree from a recognized university and 3-4 years of relevant experience. A Master's degree (M.A.) or M.Phil in the respective language is desirable.​

Remuneration and age limits:

Salaries range from Rs 60,000 to Rs 2,50,000 per month, depending on the position and candidate's experience.​

The upper age limit varies between 40 to 55 years, based on the role.​

Application process:

Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply by sending their applications to the Deputy Director (Estt.), National Book Trust, India, at the address provided below. The application form and detailed vacancy notice are available on the NBT's official website.​

The deadline for submission of applications is April 7, 2025.