National Centre for Good Governance begins training program for 34 Maldivian civil servants

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The National Centre for Good Governance on Monday commenced a capacity-building programme for 34 civil servants of Maldives, according to an official statement.

This is the first programme under the second phase for civil servants of Maldives following the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding to train 1,000 Maldivian civil servants, it said.

The two-week programme, being organised from September 9 to 20 in Mussoorie, is being conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, according to the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The current programme is hosting 34 civil servants from the Maldives, including assistant directors, senior administrators, council officers, faculties and community health officers, representing key ministries and departments from Maldives, it said.

The inaugural session was chaired by V Srinivas, Director General of the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) and Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

In his address, he welcomed the participants and reflected on the achievements of the first phase of capacity-building programmes (2019-2024), during which more than 1,000 Maldivian civil servants visited the NCGG.

Srinivas elaborated on India's governance model and how it has changed in scope, scale, and size as it enters 'Amrit Kaal' or 'Vision 2047'.

He also highlighted the next-generation reforms designed to ensure last-mile connectivity and how digital technology has been embraced in India for better policy-making, and service delivery, transforming institutions and bringing citizens closer to the government.

Srinivas discussed how digitisation is necessary to bring transparency and accountability, transform institutions and ensure good governance.

Fathmath Inaya, Finance Executive, Civil Service Commission, Maldives and team leader of the Maldivian delegation, expressed gratitude to the Indian government and the NCGG for the opportunity, stating her hope to learn and gain extensively from the programme.

The NCGG has trained civil servants from 33 countries, including Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia, South Africa, Indonesia, Madagascar, Fiji, Mozambique, Cambodia, Madagascar, Fiji, Indonesia, South Africa among others.

According to the statement, the NCGG achieved a remarkable milestone by training 1,000 civil servants, including permanent secretaries, secretary generals and high-level delegates from Maldives over 32 capacity-building programmes in field administration under an MoU signed on June 8, 2019.

The present programmes mark the initiation of the second phase of capacity-building programmes after the renewal of the MoU in August 2024. Five programmes will be held in 2024-25 targeting 175 civil servants, it said.