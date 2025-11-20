National Child Rights Commission using AI to combat online child abuse

Kohima, Nov 20 (PTI) The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has begun deploying AI tools to detect and prevent online child sexual abuse material, an official said.

NCPCR senior consultant K P J Gerald said integration of AI into the child protection system marks a "significant leap" in strengthening digital safety for children in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Speaking at the state-level conference on the 'Implementation of key child rights legislations' organised by NCPCR in partnership with the Department of School Education, Nagaland, Gerald stressed that child-rights cases are "not mere figures but a child’s life, their struggle, and their family’s story".

He called for united action from officials, teachers, parents and citizens to ensure effective implementation of child protection laws.

Recalling NCPCR's mandate under the CPCR Act, 2005, he said the Commission—established in 2007—works to ensure all national policies and programmes align with constitutional principles and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

Highlighting major progress over the past six months, Gerald credited state and district authorities for their "dedicated coordination and commitment", which enabled the Commission to resolve around 26,000 child-rights violation complaints; rescue over 2,300 children from trafficking and other high-risk situations; repatriate more than 1,000 children to Child Care Institutions in their home districts." He also highlighted that the NCPCR's "Sugar Board" advisory—promoting healthy lifestyle choices and values such as discipline, empathy and teamwork—has been adopted by 14 states, covering nearly 6 lakh schools. The initiative was also acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Outlining NCPCR's priorities for the coming months, Gerald said the commission will strengthen mental-health support for children in the post-pandemic context, expand the use of AI tools against CSAM and other online threats, enhance integration across 16 digital NCPCR portals, develop a unified public-facing web platform, standardise data systems for complaint management, and ensure effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and the POCSO Act, 2012.

He reiterated that India's young population is its greatest asset. "When a child feels safe and confident, they become a responsible citizen who brightens the nation's future," he said.

Commissioner & Secretary, School Education and SCERT Nagaland, Kevileno Angami, called for urgent and collective action to ensure that child rights move beyond well-defined legislation to meaningful implementation at the grassroots level.

She noted that while India clearly articulates 10 fundamental rights of children—including the rights to survival, protection, identity, participation, non-discrimination, education and a safe environment—the real challenge lies in ensuring that these rights are upheld in classrooms, homes, communities and institutions.

Angami stressed that child protection cannot remain the responsibility of the government alone. Parents, communities, school management committees, teachers, village leaders and local institutions must play active roles.

"Child rights must not remain in conferences or documents—they must reflect in our actions," she said, urging stakeholders to create an environment where children grow up safely, confidently and with equal opportunities.

NSCPCR Chairperson Alun Hangsing warned that rapid advances in science and technology are shaping children's minds both positively and negatively. He said stakeholders—especially teachers, whom she called "nation builders"—carry immense responsibility in instilling values, ethics and social awareness.