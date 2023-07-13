National Commission for Minorities Chairman writes to Karnataka CM on Jain monk's murder

Bengaluru, July 13 (PTI) The chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Thursday asked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to entrust the investigation into the brutal murder of a Jain monk in Belagavi district to a very senior officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police, to "unearth the conspiracy" and arrest the real criminals.

Stating that apparently the ongoing investigation seems to be an effort to make it a case of "simple crime" for ransom or valuable property, Commission Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura in a letter to the chief minister said the murder seems to be a "conspiracy", which needs to be probed at the highest level.

He said the Jain community suspects that the investigation is being carried out in a "hush hush manner".

Jain monk Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj from Nandi Parvat Ashram at Hirekodi village in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi was allegedly murdered and his body dumped in a borewell pit at Khatakbhavi village in Raibag taluk last week. Police have arrested Narayana Basappa Madi and Hassan Dalayath in connection with the case.

The Opposition BJP in the state had staged protests in the past two days both inside and outside the Legislative Assembly demanding a CBI probe into the murder, and had also petitioned the Karnataka Governor in this regard.

"Throughout the country, the Jain community has approached the NCM showing their concern, to ensure thorough investigation of this murder and to ensure security of minorities in Karnataka," Lalpura said.

It has also been learnt that two persons have been arrested in the matter and the accused are pleading that the motive behind the murder was monetary, he said. Apparently, the investigation seems to be an effort to make it a case of simple crime for ransom or valuable property, he added.

"It is an established fact that the Jain sadhus do not keep any valuable items or such things in their temples. So the question of committing crime for pecuniary gains seems to be a very remote possibly," he pointed out.

The NCM chief further pointed out that the money and other valuable items could only have been kept in the ashram but there was no reason to kidnap and kill the saint, and hence there seems to be a bigger conspiracy to eliminate Jain sadhus.

The Commission also requested, through an advisory, that security be provided to the Jain sadhus during their travels ('vihar') and place of stay.

"As it concerns the investigation about the murder of a well respected saint who is known for his intelligence and knowledge of religion, the murder seems to be a conspiracy, which needs to be probed at the highest level. The Jain community suspects that the investigation is being carried out in a hush hush manner," he said.

"Since the matter concerns the life and security of the Jain dharm gurus, you are requested to entrust the investigation of this case to a very senior officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police, to unearth the conspiracy and arrest the real criminals," Lalpura said in the letter.

The officer may also be directed to keep the National Commission for Minorities informed about the progress of this case every fortnight, he added.

Detailing the developments so far, the letter said, on July 6 it was found by the Chairman of the trust who manages the administration of Nandi Parvat that Swamiji's whereabouts could not be traced even as his belongings were in the ashram.

"Accordingly, a complaint was filed with the Commissioner of Police. On July 8, it was reported that Swamiji has been brutally murdered by giving electric shock and thereafter his dead body was mutilated in pieces and put into a bore well in Khatakbhavi, which was later on recovered by the police. Such a brutal murder of a Jain saint has created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among the Jain community," it added. PTI KSU. KSU ANE