National Conference condemns loss of lives in Doda encounter

Srinagar, Jul 16 (PTI) The National Conference on Tuesday condemned the killing of security forces personnel in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah have strongly condemned the killing of four Indian Army soldiers, including a Major, and a police officer in an encounter in Doda, the party said in a post on X.

The NC said the party leaders expressed profound sorrow and outrage at the tragic loss of life.

In this difficult time, their heartfelt sympathies are with the bereaved families who have suffered an irreplaceable loss, the NC said.

Troops of the Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forest belt, some 55 km from Doda town, late on Monday evening when the encounter took place, the officials said.

After a brief exchange of fire, the terrorists tried to escape but were chased by the troops led by an officer despite the challenging terrain and thick foliage, they said, adding this led to another firefight around 9 pm on Monday.

Five soldiers were critically injured in the encounter.Four of them, including the officer, later succumbed to injuries, the officials said. PTI SSB DV DV