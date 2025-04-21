National Conference dissolves Kashmir chapter of youth wing

Srinagar, Apr 21 (PTI) Ruling National Conference on Monday disbanded the Kashmir chapter of its youth wing, with an aim to bring fresh faces to the fore.

"As approved by Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah, province committee, zonal committees, district committees and block committees of Youth National Conference in Kashmir are disbanded with immediate effect," the National Conference announced.

The party said MLA Hazratbal Salman Ali Sagar has been nominated as in-charge president of the Youth National Conference for the time being.

"Consequent upon the above orders, Mr Salman Ali Sagar is nominated as in-charge President, YNC Kashmir, who will consult the following senior leaders from Kashmir Province and come up with his recommendation for appointing a new Provincial President," the party said in an X post.

The senior leaders to be consulted include Minister Sakina Ittoo, Habba Kadal MLA Shamim Firdous, Eidgah MLA Mubarak Gul, Srigufwara-Bijbehara MLA Basheer Ahmad Shah Veeri, Uri MLA Sajjad Shafi and Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan.

Salman Ali Sagar said the party leadership has granted 30 days to form the new bodies of Youth National Conference at provincial, zonal, district and block levels.

"We want to bring fresh faces to the fore. Several of the previous office-bearers have progressed and are now MLAs," he said. PTI MIJ RUK RUK