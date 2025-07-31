National Conference govt in J-K failed to deliver on its poll promises: BJP's Tarun Chugh

Jammu, Jul 31 (PTI) BJP national general secretary and party in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, Tarun Chugh, on Thursday attacked the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government, accusing it of failing to deliver on its election promises and misleading the public with diversionary narratives.

Chugh said nearly 10 months have passed since the NC government came into power, but none of the commitments made in their manifesto have been fulfilled.

“People voted with hope, but what they have received is sheer disappointment. Be it employment for youth or infrastructure development, everything has remained limited to speeches with no ground-level implementation,” he told reporters here.

Chugh questioned why the NC government, which had contested elections under the Union Territory framework, is now repeatedly invoking statehood as a justification for its administrative failures.

“The prime minister has already made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir will be granted statehood. The NC must answer why it hasn’t presented a report card of the departments it currently controls. With the assembly session approaching, it is time to show what has been achieved in the past nine months,” he added.

Chugh also invited CM Abdullah to an open debate.

“Before speaking on land issues, Omar Abdullah must remember that he was the chief minister in 2009. I challenge him to come forward with the record of three generations and four terms of rule. We will present a full account from August 5, 2019, onwards. (PDP chief) Mehbooba Mufti is also welcome to join and present her government’s performance,” he said.

Accusing previous governments of misgovernance, Chugh raised questions about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, widespread stone-pelting, prolonged school closures, and delayed development during their regimes.

“Who was in charge when 190,000 Kashmiri Pandits had to flee? Who let schools remain shut for 200 days a year? Who allowed stone pelting in streets with shut down calenders. Who allowed Jammu and Kashmir to fall behind?” he asked.

"All civil administration and public-related departments are currently under Omar Abdullah’s control. Despite this, the NC government has failed miserably on all fronts,” Chugh said. The BJP leader reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to peace and security in the region, stating, “Our priority is the safety of every citizen. This is Modi ji’s government with zero tolerance for terrorism. The motto is clear— terror and talks will not go together and blood and water cannot flow together.” He also took on PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and others for allegedly not taking a clear stand on the drug menace in the region.

“Are you with those selling drugs and destroying the youth, or with those trying to stop it? The police will not let this conspiracy succeed, no matter the religion, caste, or region of those involved,” he warned.

On the law and order situation, Chugh asserted that the government and administration were functioning effectively.