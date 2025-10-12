National Conference holds meeting of legislators to discuss strategy for RS elections

Srinagar, Oct 12 (PTI) Ruling National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir held a meeting of its legislators on Sunday to discuss the party’s strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The meeting, chaired by the party’s general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, was attended by legislators and key office bearers, a party spokesman said.

He said among those present were the party’s nominated members for the Rajya Sabha elections -- Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Sajad Kichloo, and Shammi Oberoi -- along with Cabinet ministers Sakina Itoo, Javed Rana and Javed Dar.

The deliberations focused on strengthening intra-party coordination and finalising the strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, the spokesman said.

The NC general secretary reiterated the party’s dedication to safeguarding the constitutional rights and democratic aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sagar urged party members to remain focused, disciplined, and aligned with the larger vision of the party.

The meeting concluded with a renewed sense of purpose and resolve among the legislators to work collectively towards ensuring the party’s success in the forthcoming electoral process, the spokesman said. PTI SSB HIG MNK MNK