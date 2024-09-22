National Conference holds shikara rally in Dal Lake ahead of second phase of polls in J-K

Srinagar, Sep 22 (PTI) The National Conference (NC) led by party leader Omar Abdullah on Monday held a shikara rally in the Dal Lake as part of its election campaign for the second phase of polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah, holding the red-and-white flag of the NC, led the shikara rally through the interiors of the lake as he canvassed for support for his party candidate Tanvir Sadiq from the Zadibal Assembly segment in Srinagar.

Zadibal is one the 26 assembly segments spread over six districts where polling will be held in the second phase on September 25.

Hundreds of shikaras glided through the lake waters as NC workers and supporters raised slogans in favour of their leader.

"The enthusiasm and spirit we have seen during the campaign in the second phase, we want to see the same enthusiasm on the polling day and translate into results," Abdullah told reporters at the rally.

About the Shikara rally, the former chief minister said the event was unique as "such lakes and beauty are also rare to see in the world. We are lucky that we live our lives here.

"However, even amidst this beauty, there are sorrows and problems. And through this election campaign, we have shown some of this beauty. But there is anger among the people for what they have been put through in the past six to 10 years. You may not see it now but it will be expressed through votes," he said.