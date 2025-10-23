Srinagar: The ruling National Conference (NC) on Thursday issued a whip to its MLAs, directing them to be present in the assembly and vote in favour of party candidates in the election for four Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir.

The polling will be held on Friday.

NC chief whip Mubarik Gul issued a three-line whip to party MLAs, directing them to refrain from abstaining, remaining absent or voting contrary to the directions of the party.

The NC has fielded candidates on all four seats, while the opposition BJP has named three candidates.

Given its strength in the assembly, the NC is expected to win three seats comfortably, with a keen contest likely for the fourth.