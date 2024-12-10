National Conference MP says will submit notice for impeachment motion against HC judge

Srinagar, Dec 10 (PTI) National Conference Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Tuesday said he is planning to submit a notice to bring an impeachment motion against Allahabad High Court judge Shekhar KumarYadav for his remarks at a VHP event.

Mehdi said he has been assured of support by members of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK and the Trinamool Congress.

"I am moving impeachment motion in the Parliament in accordance with Art 124(4) of the constitution for the removal of this Justice namely Shekhar K Yadav, a sitting Judge in Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, on the charges mentioned in the notice," Mehdi said in a post on X.

Addressing a provincial convention of the legal cell and high court unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad on December 8, Justice Yadav said the main aim of the uniform civil code (UCC) was to promote social harmony, gender equality and secularism.

A day later, videos of the judge speaking on provocative issues, including the law working according to the majority, were circulated widely on social media, prompting strong reactions from several quarters, including opposition leaders who questioned his presence at the VHP event and his reported statements, labelling them as "hate speech".

Mehdi said he has secured the support of seven members but needs 100 members to sign the notice for the impeachment motion.

"I need the signatures of 100 members to move this motion. More than 7 members including @asadowaisi sahab, Shri Rajkumar Roat Hon'ble MP from Rajasthan, Shri Sudhama Prasad ji Hon'ble MP from Bihar, Jinab Mohibbullah Sahab Hon'ble MP from U.P and Jinab Ziau Rahman sahab, Hon'ble MP from U.P signed it and I thank them for their support and signatures," he said.

Mehdi said he has also talked with the members of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK and Trinamool Congress who have "assured me that they will sign and support the motion after consultation with their respective party leaderships".

"I am hopeful that they will support this motion because these are the parties who believe in the idea of India and it principles and values," the Srinagar MP added. PTI SSB RT RT