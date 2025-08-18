National conference of senior journalists from Aug 19 in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 18 (PTI) A national conference of senior journalists will be held here from August 19 to 21 under the aegis of the Senior Journalists Forum, Kerala (SJFK).

Around 250 delegates from 21 states are expected to take part in the meet, to be held at the PWD Rest House conference hall, the SJFK said in a release on Monday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the conference on August 20. A national media seminar on the same day will be opened by noted media analyst Sevanti Ninan, while an international photo exhibition organised in collaboration with the Kerala Media Academy will be inaugurated by State Local Self-Governments and Excise Minister M B Rajesh.

The SJFK said the conference, the first such national gathering of senior journalists, will call for a national pension scheme, given the wide disparities in social security benefits available to retired journalists across states.

It will also discuss key concerns of the fraternity, including the need for uniform pensions for journalists in all states, a nationwide health insurance scheme for senior scribes, and restoration of railway concessions for senior citizens.

The delegates’ session on August 21 will be inaugurated by the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan.

Former Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai will be the chief guest, and the session will also be addressed by former minister P K Kunhalikutty, the release said. PTI MVG SSK