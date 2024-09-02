National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) 2024 to be held in Mumbai on Sep 3-4

Mumbai, Sept 2 (PTI) The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with the Maharashtra government, will organise the 27th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) 2024 on September 3-4 in Mumbai.

The theme for this year's conference is 'Viksit Bharat: Secure and Sustainable e-Service Delivery', an official said on Monday.

The two-day conference will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions. It will also be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

V Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, said the aim of the conference is to work towards the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that next generation administrative reforms should be given priority and service delivery should reach the last mile seamlessly in 'Amrit Kaal'.

"Unnecessary interference by the government in the lives of people should stop and processes should enrich the lives of people," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik said various successful e-governance efforts in the state will be showcased at the conference.

Smart PHC, digitisation efforts through Setu, caste certification through blockchain, nutrition tracking, disaster management are various themes on which presentations will be made on behalf of the state.

Many initiatives at the district level will be discussed and efforts will be made to upscale those that are successful, with the aim being to learn from different projects across Maharashtra and other states.

During the conference, the National Awards for e-Governance 2024 will be conferred for 16 exemplary initiatives.

The conference aims to bring together government officials, industry experts, and academicians to discuss innovative and transformative approaches to ensure secure and sustainable e-service delivery in India; thereby contributing to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'. PTI PR BNM