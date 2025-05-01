National Conference on e-Governance to be held in Visakhapatnam on June 9-10: Centre

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The 28th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) is set to take place on June 9 and 10 at Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, according to an official statement.

PTI had on Wednesday erroneously reported that the conference will be held on May 9-10.

The theme of the two-day conference is 'Viksit Bharat: Civil Service and Digital Transformation', and will feature six plenary sessions and six breakout sessions, it said.

The event is being jointly organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh government, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The conference is designed to provide a platform for policy makers, practitioners, industry leaders, and academicians to deliberate, discuss, and recommend actionable strategy to enhance the quality of public services rendered by the governments.

It will also help realise the policy of “minimum government, maximum governance” for a Viksit Bharat, through setting newer benchmarks in good governance.

The National e-Gov Awards (NAeG) 2025 will also be conferred by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh during the conference.

The conference will be graced by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who will inaugurate it and also chair a plenary session on "Vizag as IT Hub", said the statement issued on Wednesday.

The Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, and the Minister of IT & Human Resources, N Lokesh will deliver keynote addresses during the conference in the presence of senior officers of state and central governments, it said.

DARPG has opened the portal nceg.gov.in for the registration of participants from central ministries and state/UT governments, industry, academia, start-ups, exhibitors, awardees, speakers and panellists, etc for participation in the 28th NCeG 2025.

In preparation for this event, a virtual meeting was also chaired by V Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG on Wednesday, to provide a comprehensive briefing on the conference’s structure, schedule and importance. PTI AKV NB