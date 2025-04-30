National Conference on e-Governance to be held in Visakhapatnam on May 9-10

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The 28th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) is set to take place on May 9 and 10 at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The theme of the two-day conference is 'Viksit Bharat: Civil Service and Digital Transformation', and will feature six plenary sessions and six breakout sessions, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The event is being jointly organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh government, it said.

The conference is designed to provide a platform for policy makers, practitioners, industry leaders, and academicians to deliberate, discuss, and recommend actionable strategy to enhance quality of public services rendered by the governments.

It will also help realise the policy of “minimum government, maximum governance” for a Viksit Bharat, through setting newer benchmarks in good governance.

The National e-Gov Awards (NAeG) 2025 will also be conferred by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh during the conference, the statement said.

The conference will be graced by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, who will inaugurate it and chair a plenary session on "Vizag as IT Hub", it said.

The Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, and the Minister of IT & Human Resources, N Lokesh will deliver keynote addresses during the conference in the presence of senior officers of state and central governments, it added.

DARPG has opened the portal nceg.gov.in for the registration of participants from central ministries and state/UT governments, industry, academia, start-ups, exhibitors, awardees, speakers and panellists, etc for participation in the 28th NCeG 2025.

In preparation for this event, a virtual meeting was chaired by V Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG on Wednesday, to provide a comprehensive briefing on the conference's structure, schedule and importance.