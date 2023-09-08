National Conference pays tribute to Sheikh Abdullah on death anniversary

Jammu, Sep 8 (PTI) The National Conference on Friday paid tribute to party founder Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah on his 41st death anniversary.

The party's provincial unit chief Rattan Lal Gupta, who presided over the function, urged the cadre to preserve the legacy of Sheikh Abdullah -- popularly known as ''Sher-e-Kashmir'' -- for promoting communal harmony and brotherhood.

Gupta also discussed various aspects of Sheikh Abdullah's life and highlighted his contribution to improve the conditions for the weak and the downtrodden sections of society.

He added that Sheikh Abdullah's secular and progressive outlook will continue to be a source of inspiration for generations.

Throughout his charismatic political career, Sheikh Abdullah symbolised the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in a manner no other individual could even dream of, Gupta said.

The best tribute to Sheikh Abdullah will be to strengthen the amity among the Hindus, Muslims and the Sikhs, Gupta said. He also urged the party cadre to take a pledge to uphold and preserve the legacy of brotherhood and communal harmony bequeathed by Sheikh Abdullah.

Former minister and senior leader Ajay Sadhotra highlighted Sheikh Abdullah's dedication to fighting for the rights of the oppressed sections.

He emphasised the National Conference founder's role in nurturing and strengthening the bonds between different sections of society and the regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. PTI AB SZM