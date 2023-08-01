National Conference, PDP condemn communal violence in Haryana's Nuh

Srinagar: The PDP and the National Conference on Tuesday condemned the communal violence in Haryana, claiming it was part of a series of attacks on minorities and not an isolated incident.

Five people have been killed in the violence. Four people, including two home guards, died and many others injured in Nuh, where mobs tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, while a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.

Suhail Bukhari, chief spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said, "There is a pattern that is happening not only in Haryana but across the country. The dispensation at the Centre is hellbent on creating and strengthening the fault lines among communities in this country because, for them, the only way to secure their political benefits is to divide people on communalism." He also accused the BJP of trying to break India's unity.

"They are trying to break the unity of this country, that is what we have seen over the last nine years. We are seeing the current situation in Manipur and now in Haryana where both have the BJP in government," he said.

"I would not say that they have miserably failed ... Essentially, their ideology is to create the distinction for creating hatred among communities and that is what we are seeing happening on the ground," Bukhari added.

Imran Nabi Dar, the National Conference spokesperson, called the violence in Haryana unfortunate.

"It is very unfortunate and the National Conference condemns it in unequivocal terms. Unfortunately … this communalism is happening in different parts of the country. Day before yesterday, a cop killed three Muslims on a train on the basis of racial profiling," Dar claimed.

RPF constable Chetan Singh allegedly shot dead his senior -- Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena -- and three passengers near Palghar station on Mumbai's outskirts, officials said on Monday.

Two of the passengers have been identified by the Railway Police as Abdul Kadarbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala and Asgar Abbas Sheikh while the third victim is yet to be identified.

Dar said there is an ecosystem promoting violence and these incidents are the physical manifestations of the statements from the top leadership.

"If they let go of this like it is happening, the situation will be worse. Places of worship are also targeted and even a mob of 200 people set a mosque on fire. They shot the imam as well," Dar added.

He also appealed to the state government to immediately act against the perpetrators.

"If these incidents are not stopped, it will embolden the perpetrators and such incidents will be repeated in other parts of the state as well. Another worrying fact is that this state is near the capital -- Delhi. I am hopeful that the authorities will deliver justice to the unarmed civilians that were killed last night," he added.