National Conference working with ultimate goal to 'secure' J-K's identity: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Mar 2 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said his party is working with an ultimate goal to "secure" Jammu and Kashmir's identity.

"NC's policy is centred around bridging the gap between different sections of people irrespective of their region, religion or caste," Abdullah said while interacting with party functionaries from north, south and central zone units, who called on him at the party headquarters in Srinagar.

Calling for strengthening the efforts to get people's "abridged" rights back, he said, "We have to work together to achieve the ultimate goal of securing our abridged rights." "The NC will continue to strive for the protection of Jammu and Kashmir's land, jobs and democratic rights which have been undermined over these years. The coming few months are crucial for the future of the politics of J-K. It surely calls for hard work, discipline and unity," he said.

Abdullah, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, exhorted the functionaries to work in tandem shouldering the critical responsibilities entrusted to them with a sense of "belongingness and commitment".