National Council of Science Museums wins CIMUSET Award for climate change gallery

Kolkata, Nov 19 (PTI) The National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) has been honoured with the prestigious CIMUSET Award for its climate change gallery 'On The Edge?' developed at Science City, Kolkata, an official said.

'On the Edge?' stands out as a powerful demonstration of what science museums can achieve when they take their responsibility toward society seriously, the official said.

The project addresses the urgency of climate change through an impressive combination of scientific rigour, community engagement and genuine inclusivity.

'On the Edge?' shows how science museums can act as agents of change, inspiring people to imagine and shape more sustainable futures, he said.

Director General NCSM A D Choudhury told a press meet on Tuesday, "It is a moment of immense pride for all of us at the National Council of Science Museums and Science City, Kolkata, to see our climate change gallery 'On The Edge?' receive this prestigious recognition from ICOM–CIMUSET." The award was announced on November 15, during the CIMUSET award ceremony organised during the 27th ICOM General Conference in Dubai, marking a proud moment for India's science museum community, he said.

The CIMUSET Award honours outstanding science and technology museums and centres that drive positive social change and advance a more equal, inclusive, and sustainable world.

CIMUSET is the International Committee for Museums and Collections of Science and Technology, operating under the International Council of Museums (ICOM).