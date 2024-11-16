National counter-terrorist, counter-IED exercise concludes at NSG camp

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) A national counter-terrorist and counter-IED exercise of various state and central security forces concluded at the NSG garrison in Gurugram on Friday where commandos were trained to tackle a variety of challenges and threats.

The event that began on November 4 saw the participation of 667 commandos drawn from 31 police and central paramilitary forces, the National Security Guard (NSG) said.

Teams were trained in "tactical" urban and rural settings, they conducted live interventions in various scenarios, including in buses, metro trains, railway trains, and aircraft apart from improvised explosive device (IED) search, defusing bombs and carrying out render safe or sanitisation procedures, it said.

The aim of the 10th national joint counter-terrorist exercise named 'Agnipariksha', and the 8th national joint counter-IED exercise termed 'Visfot Kawach' was to "improve the coordination and synergy" between the NSG and the state forces, the federal counter-terrorist force said.

The annual exercise also aligns with the Ministry of Home Affairs' directives of 'duty to share' expertise by the NSG in its niche competencies, it said.

The events were held at the NSG Garrison located in Manesar, Gurugram.

NSG DG Brighu Srinivasan said during the closing event that his organisation will continue to undertake efforts to build the capacity of the first responders of the states (state police forces and commando units) and final responder, the 'black cats' commando force. PTI NES RHL