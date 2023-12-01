National Crisis Management Committee reviews cyclone preparedness

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, on Friday reviewed preparedness of state governments and central ministries and departments for impending cyclone 'Michaung' in the Bay of Bengal.

The meeting was informed that fishermen have been asked not to venture out into the sea while adequate shelters, power supply, medicine and emergency services are being kept in readiness, according to an official statement.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has made 18 teams available to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry and 10 additional teams have been kept ready.

Rescue and relief teams of the Coast Guard, Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft have been kept ready on standby, the statement said.

The Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD) briefed the NCMC about the current status of Michaung. The depression over Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hour and lay centered at 1130 hours IST on Friday over the same region near Latitude 9.5°N and Longitude 86.0°E, about 730 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 740 km east-southeast of Chennai, 860 km southeast of Nellore, 930 km southeast of Bapatla and 910 km southeast of Machilipatnam.

The cyclone is likely to move west-northwestwards, intensify into a deep depression by December 2 and further into a cyclonic storm over Southwest Bay of Bengal around December 3.

Further, it would move northwestwards and reach near south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon. Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh during forenoon of December 5 between Nellore and Machilipatnam as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph.

Chief secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and finance secretary of Puducherry apprised the NCMC of the preparatory measures being taken to protect the public and property in the expected path of the cyclone and measures being taken by the local administration.

Reviewing preparedness measures of the central agencies and governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry, the cabinet secretary stressed that all necessary preventive and precautionary measures should be taken by the authorities of states governments.

He conveyed that the aim should be to ensure that there is no loss of lives and to minimise damage to property and infrastructure. Further, all essential services should be restored in the shortest possible time.

It should be ensured that fishermen at sea return to safety. Safety of manpower deployed in oil rigs, vessels etc. should be ensured, the statement said.

The cabinet secretary assured the governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry that all the central agencies are ready and will be available for their assistance.

Besides the representatives of the state governments, the meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary, Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Secretary, Ministry of Power, among others. PTI ACB ZMN