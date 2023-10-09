National Crisis Management Committee reviews Sikkim situation, stresses on evacuation of trapped people

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, on Monday reviewed the situation in Sikkim, where incidents of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) and cloudburst have led to flash floods.

Advertisment

Gauba emphasised that evacuation of people in the shortest possible time should be the priority for the Sikkim government and central agencies, according to an official release.

The chief secretary of Sikkim joined the meeting through video-conferencing and informed that road connectivity has been established in most of the areas.

He further informed that as a result of an improvement in the weather conditions, it has become possible to start evacuating and air-lifting the stranded people.

Advertisment

The chief secretary informed that 80 people were evacuated on Monday morning and 28 relief camps have been set up where more than 6,800 have taken shelter.

Further, all essential supplies, including food items, medicines and LPG, are being supplied in the affected areas, the release said.

The director general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed the NCMC that the weather forecast is likely to remain favourable from October 11 to 13.

Advertisment

The director general of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) briefed the NCMC that six teams have been deployed in the state for rescue-and-relief operations.

Further, three reserve teams of the NDRF are available on standby at Siliguri.

Adequate number of teams and assets of the Indian Army and Air Force have been deployed to assist the northeastern state in the rescue-and-restoration efforts.

Advertisment

The Union home secretary said the situation is being monitored 24x7 by the Centre at the highest level.

He informed the NCMC that an inter-ministerial coordination team (IMCT) has reached Sikkim to take stock of the situation.

The necessary additional central assistance is being released to the Sikkim government.

Advertisment

Reviewing the relief-and-rescue measures, the cabinet secretary emphasised that evacuation of people in the shortest possible time should be the priority for the Sikkim government and central agencies.

He stressed that bailey bridges should be launched on priority to restore road connectivity in areas where bridges have been washed away.

Gauba said the Centre shall provide all possible support and assistance to the state.

The death toll in Sikkim's flash flood has risen to 34, officials in the state said on Monday, while the administration in adjoining northern West Bengal said 40 bodies have been fished out from the downstream of the Teesta river. PTI ACB RC