National Defence College delegation visits Arunachal village bordering China

Itanagar, Sep 26 (PTI) An 18-member delegation from the National Defence College (NDC) in New Delhi visited Kibithu village in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, bordering China, a defence official said on Friday The delegation consisted of senior military officials, civil service officers and representatives from friendly countries who are pursuing a course in the institute.

During the trip on Thursday, the delegation visited Walong War Memorial and paid homage to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the Battle of Walong against China in 1962.

The heroic actions of the soldiers in the face of overwhelming odds were remembered with deep respect, inspiring all present with their indomitable courage and spirit of sacrifice, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

The delegation was also briefed on the operational preparedness and high state of readiness of the Indian Army units deployed in the forward areas along the Line of Actual Control.

They appreciated the professionalism, dedication and resilience of the troops operating in the challenging terrain and harsh climatic conditions of the Eastern frontiers, the official said.

The visit not only provided the delegation with valuable insights into the strategic significance of the region but also reinforced the commitment of the Armed Forces towards safeguarding national security and sovereignty, Lt Col Rawat added. PTI COR NN