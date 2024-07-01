National Doctor's Day: Kharge salutes unwavering commitment of doctors

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed gratitude towards the medical fraternity on the National Doctor's Day.

"On National Doctors' Day, we express our heartfelt gratitude and deepest appreciation for the tireless efforts and selfless dedication of our medical fraternity - doctors, healthcare professionals, frontline workers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, ANMs, nurses, and medical staff," Kharge said in a post on X.

"We salute their unwavering commitment to saving lives and their unrelenting service to humanity," he said.

The Congress leader also remembered Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, who served as the second chief minister of West Bengal.

"We also honour the legacy of the illustrious Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a visionary physician, educationist, and freedom fighter, who served as the second Chief Minister of West Bengal and made significant contributions to nation building. His remarkable life and work continue to inspire us," he said.

July 1 is observed as National Doctor's Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Roy. PTI AO DV DV