National duty to conduct institutions, personal lives in accordance with constitutional values: Prez

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the Constitution of India is our national text and "it is our national duty" to conduct institutions, personal lives in accordance with the values ​​enshrined in it.

Addressing an event here, she said the Constitution has been the dynamic foundation of the country's vibrant democratic system.

"The framers of the Constitution also provided for the power of Parliament to amend the Constitution and the due process for doing so. Based on this provision, the ideals of social, economic, and political justice have been defined in changing contexts," she said.

According to the Constitution, the State is responsible for ensuring that our judicial system provides access to justice to all on the basis of equal opportunity, she said, adding that "efforts are being made in this direction".

But all stakeholders need to ensure that free legal aid is accessible to the underprivileged and becomes more effective, Murmu said addressing the Constitution Day event organised by the Supreme Court here.

"The Constitution of India is our national text. It is our national duty to conduct our institutions and personal lives in accordance with the values ​​enshrined in the Constitution," the President said.

Murmu said the Constitution is the source of the largest republic in world history.

"It is the source of unity in diversity. It is the source of equality established against a backdrop of inequality. It is the source of peaceful social, economic, and political revolution in the world's largest democracy.

"It is the source of ensuring the dignity of the individual and our national unity. It is the source of our multi-layered and multi-dimensional governance system. It is the source of continuity and change," she said. PTI AKV ZMN