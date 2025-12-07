National Education Policy aims to infuse Indian ethos into Macaulay-era education system: Pradhan

Bhopal, Dec 7 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the objective of the National Education Policy was to infuse the Indian ethos into the Macaulay-era education system.

Addressing a workshop on "Implementation of National Education Policy-2020: Challenges and Possibilities" in Bhopal, he said the time has come to connect India's traditional education systems with artificial intelligence to gain global recognition for the country's rich cultural and knowledge traditions.

He described Madhya Pradesh as an ancient centre of scientific, psychological and spiritual learning.

Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also addressed the workshop.

"The objective of the NEP was to infuse Indian ethos into the Macaulay-era education system", Pradhan said, underscoring the need to turn job-oriented and innovation-focused education into a mass movement.

"Madhya Pradesh has made an important contribution in sustaining the continuity of culture, faith and knowledge traditions. Scientific temper, philosophical clarity and spirituality have been the foundation of Indian education," Pradhan said and highlighted the need to expand "new-age skills" such as quantum computing and AI in educational institutions in the state.

He also stressed the need to ensure students continue schooling till class 12, link research with local needs, increase community participation in the management of educational institutions and make these institutions accountable to society.

Calling for community involvement in providing nutritious food to children, Pradhan suggested replacing expensive flower bouquets with fruit baskets for welcomes at events.

He said Ujjain had been an important centre of time calculation since the Vedic era.

"The time has come to connect India's ancient education system with modern artificial intelligence and present it to the world so that the world can recognise our rich culture and knowledge traditions," the education minister said.

Governor Patel termed the NEP a "visionary action plan" that would guide India's future, and said Madhya Pradesh must work through clear direction, defined goals, and coordinated work culture to become a leading state in educational transformation.

He hailed the collective effort to discuss challenges linked to holistic education, holistic development and nation-building, as well as the possibilities arising from MP's specific conditions.

"To prepare students for the 21st century, efforts must be made with out-of-the-box thinking through AI-based skill building, digital literacy and new dimensions of self-learning. We must also understand that successful implementation of the policy is not just an administrative step but a collective national effort," the governor said.

Recalling Gujarat's "Dudh Sanjivani" initiative, he said providing milk in schools had helped reduce malnutrition and improve attendance.

The governor said it was not appropriate for parents to believe that sending children to school made them solely the teachers' responsibility, and that they also had a vital role in the child's development.

Chief Minister Yadav said Madhya Pradesh was among the leading states in implementing NEP-2020.

He said the state had linked the policy not only with academic reforms but also to skill development, innovation and cultural renaissance.

"By addressing vice-chancellors as 'kul-gurus' in our universities, we have connected the ancient gurukul ideal with the modern system," the chief minister added.

He said great personalities who shaped the course of history had grown under the guidance of eminent gurus.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NEP has opened vast dimensions for youth to refine and expand their abilities", Yadav said.

He said Madhya Pradesh had established 370 Sandipani Schools that were guiding the 21st-century skills and NEP’s implementation and educational innovation, offering both the dignity of the gurukul tradition and the efficiency of the digital age.

He said the state had also started Prime Minister Excellence Colleges in every district.

"Higher education institutions are being named after great personalities of Madhya Pradesh. It is a matter of pride. Various innovations have created a better educational environment in the state. The concept of integrated universities is being expanded to offer all disciplines under one roof," the chief minisṭer said.

He said the workshop on challenges and opportunities of the NEP-2020 would contribute significantly to shaping the education system according to future needs. PTI LAL NSK