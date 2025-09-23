National Education Policy will improve higher education quality, say experts

Nanded, Sept 23 (PTI) National Education Policy (NEP) will enhance the quality of higher education in a backward region like Marathwada, according to academics and experts.

Addressing a symposium organised by Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University (SRTMU) and People's College recently, Vice Chancellor Manohar Chaskar maintained that higher education needed to be skill-based to make it socially relevant.

Dr. Venkatesh Kabde, former MP and Nanded Education Society (NES) president, lamented that large sections of Indian society were still deprived of the opportunity to seek higher education and hoped that NEP-2020 would incorporate these sections in the mainstream. PTI COR NSK