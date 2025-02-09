National Farmer Award winner promotes 'spiritual farming' during Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) While millions of devotees gather in Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh, Pradeep Kumar Dixit, a recipient of the National Farmer Award, is using the occasion to promote cow-based natural and "spiritual farming" among visiting farmers.

Dixit, a 50-year-old commerce graduate from Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, practises natural farming on eight acres of land. At Sector 8 of the Maha Kumbh, he has set up a camp under the banner of "Prakritik Kisan Parivar" (natural farmers’ family) and has also set up stalls displaying cow-based organic agricultural products at the Triveni Marg’s Khadi Exhibition.

Talking to PTI, Dixit said, "Hundreds of progressive farmers have visited our camp and pledged to adopt cow-based farming techniques." Dixit, originally from Gonda, turned to natural farming in 2009 after receiving training from Padma Shri awardee Subhash Palekar and Acharya Devvrat. He established a cowshed with 15 stray cows on his Hardoi farm, which later became a family-run initiative with his 23-year-old son Anupam, an agriculture graduate, and his wife Sushma actively participating in it.

Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Aayog (cow welfare commission) Chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta praised Dixit’s efforts at the Kumbh Mela, saying, "Apart from being a farmer, he is also engaged in packaging farm-based products and encouraging farmers to market their produce." Dixit expressed gratitude for government support and highlighted the cultivation of millets such as sawa, kodo, kakun, kutki, jowar-bajra, and oilseeds, which have been designated as "Shri Anna" (nutritious grains) by the government.

"Oilseeds have been declared the One District One Product (ODOP) for Hardoi. By growing these crops, we are doubling our income while promoting healthier food habits," he added.

Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath encouraged farmers to adopt cow-based farming, saying it could save Rs 10,000–12,000 per acre, increasing profitability.

The UP government, under Adityanath’s leadership, has expanded natural farming, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently approved a Rs 2,481-crore budget to support one crore farmers in transitioning to cow-based agriculture.

Dixit emphasised that natural farming reduces input costs, preserves livestock, and benefits soil, water, and human health. "Lord Parashurama is considered the pioneer of agriculture, and we begin by worshipping nature. Our farm practices include Agnihotra Yajna, a Vedic fire ritual that purifies the environment," he said.

According to government data cited by Gupta, 23,500 hectares in Bundelkhand and 1.25 lakh hectares across UP are under cow-based farming, mostly operated by small-scale farmers.

Dixit said the number of farmers visiting his camp has slightly declined after the January 29 Mauni Amavasya stampede, which claimed 30 lives, but the interest remained steady.

His camp will continue at the Kumbh Mela until February 26, offering daily Agnihotra sessions, meditation workshops, and training on employment opportunities through cow dung-based products. PTI AR ABN ABN MNK MNK