National Fisheries Development Board to set up regional centre in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 5 (PTI) A regional centre of the National Fisheries Development Board will be established here, the office of Union Minister George Kurian said on Monday.

The announcement of setting up the regional centre was made by Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan 'Lalan' Singh at a meeting held in Hyderabad, it said.

Since Kurian took charge as union minister, projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore have been implemented in Kerala through the ministries under his charge, his office claimed.

A significant portion of this funding has been used for improving infrastructure in the fisheries sector.

Speaking about the new centre, they said it is aimed at the overall development of fisheries in Kerala.

The NFDB regional office will coordinate activities to increase fish production, improve infrastructure, and create employment opportunities, it said.

The centre will focus not only on marine fisheries but also on promoting fish farming in ponds, lakes, and other inland water bodies.

It will work to bring together marine, inland, and coastal fisheries to ensure balanced growth of the sector.

Facilities such as fish harbours, landing centres, cold storage units, and drying units are planned for fishermen.

The centre will also promote environment-friendly aquaculture, seaweed farming, and marine culture, and provide training and technical support to fishermen and entrepreneurs, Kurian's office added. PTI TGB SSK