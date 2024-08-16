National flag desecration in UP's Mathura; cops launch probe

Mathura (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) A case of desecration of the national flag here has come to light, prompting the police to file charges against four people and initiate a search to apprehend them, officials said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar said the incident occurred in the Jamna Paar area, where the in-charge of the Lakshmi Nagar police outpost registered a case after coming across a video showing the national flag being disrespected by four individuals.

In the purported video, which has been circulating on social media, the four individuals can be seen laying the tricolour on the ground and gambling on it, all while wearing shoes.

"Upon receiving the information, Lakshmi Nagar police outpost in-charge Rajpal Singh began efforts to identify the individuals captured in the video. So far, three of the four individuals have been identified as Munesh Master, Jaichand Driver, and Pintu. The identity of the fourth person remains unknown," Kumar said.

The SP said a case has been registered against all four under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and a search operation has been launched to apprehend them.

He said the accused would be arrested and sent to jail soon.