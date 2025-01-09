National Games hosted by Uttarakhand will be historic, says CM Dhami

Dehradun, Jan 9 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that the forthcoming National Games being hosted by the state for the first time will be historic and give the hill state international recognition.

The National Games will be held in Uttarakhand from January 28.

Speaking at the inauguration of a newly built stadium in Khatima, Dhami said, "The National Games will be historic. It will give our state international recognition." He added that organising the National Games will promote interest and enthusiasm for sports among the youth of the region.

Dhami had promised the stadium as the MLA of Khatima in 2017. However, due to several obstacles, work on the stadium could not be completed during his tenure as MLA.

"I consider it a great fortune to be inaugurating it today as the mukhyasevak of the state," he said.

He added that the stadium will provide a platform for talented sportspersons from the area to hone their skills.

The Mallakhamb competition of the upcoming National Games will be organised at the new stadium which is equipped with modern facilities, including grounds for sports like basketball, football, volleyball, and kabaddi, as well as hostels for players and a multi-purpose hall for indoor programs, the chief minister said.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is making continuous efforts to promote sports culture in the state and encourage sportspersons.

Under the new sports policy in Uttarakhand, the government is providing facilities such as government jobs to national and international medalists, free training and education to players of residential sports colleges and sports scholarships.

Efforts are also being made to encourage young players through programs like the Chief Minister Sports Development Fund, Chief Minister Khiladi Protsahan Yojana, and Chief Minister Udiyaman Khiladi Yojana, Dhami said.

A sports university will soon be established in the state, which will provide world-class training and facilities to players, he said. PTI ALM ALM ARD ARD