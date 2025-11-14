National health goals aligning with SDGs, says health secretary

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The government's policies are delivering comprehensive healthcare services keeping the national health goals in line with Sustainable Development Goals, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said on Friday.

The health secretary inaugurated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's health pavilion at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam here on Friday.

This year's pavilion, themed "Swastha Bharat, Sreshth Bharat", highlights the ministry's central role in shaping health policies and delivering comprehensive healthcare services to build a healthier and stronger nation.

Addressing the gathering, Srivastava said the health ministry is advancing several key initiatives aimed at achieving national health goals and aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals.

"The Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan, recently launched, aims to reach 11 crore people. Alongside this, initiatives such as the Tobacco Control for Youth Programme, the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, and the national campaign for organ donation are progressing simultaneously," she noted.

Encouraging visitors to explore the health pavilion, the health secretary emphasised its role in enhancing public awareness.

"The pavilion offers insights into India's health system and a range of ongoing programmes. Several services, including CPR awareness sessions and anaemia testing, are being provided. I urge everyone to visit and make full use of these facilities," she added.

The health ministry is participating in the India International Trade Fair (IITF)-2025, organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) at Bharat Mandapam.

The event is scheduled for a 14-day period, commencing on November 14 and concluding on November 27.

MoHFW has been allocated approximately 900 square metres of space on the ground floor of hall No. 4 at Bharat Mandapam for its participation in IITF 2025.

The health pavilion features a total of 37 sstalls.