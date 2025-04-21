National Herald case an attempt by BJP to divert public attention from crucial issues: Pandey

Patna, Apr 21 (PTI) Congress leader Avinash Pandey on Monday alleged that the filing of charge sheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case is an attempt by the BJP to divert public attention from crucial issues facing the nation.

Addressing a press conference here, Pandey the party's incharge of Uttar Pradesh, said, "The ED's chargesheet in the National Herald case, naming Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, is a move aimed at diverting attention from economic, social, political issues and other burning issues. It's a fact the ED has been turned into an 'Election Department' of the BJP-led central government... ".

The Enforcement Directorate had recently filed a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others before a special court in New Delhi in the National Herald case accusing them of allegedly laundering Rs 988 crore.

"The ED chargesheet in the National Herald case is 'bundle of lies'. It's a political conspiracy hatched by top BJP leaders to defame the Congress party. The Narendra Modi government is trying to intimidate the Congress by framing our leaders-- Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he claimed.

Pandey said this is a battle between truth and untruth. The Congress party will organise nationwide protests at district and block levels to expose BJP leadership over the issue, he said. PTI PKD RG